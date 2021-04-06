Girl, 14, missing since Mar. 26, last seen in Bukit Batok

A 14-year-old girl has been missing in Singapore since Mar. 26, 2021.

The Singapore police issued an appeal for her whereabouts on Monday, Apr. 5.

She was last seen at Block 146 Bukit Batok West Ave 6 at around 7am, where she was spotted in a top with black and white stripes and beige pants.

She has a piercing in her left nostril.

Those with information or have seen the girl can contact the police at 999.

#sgpoliceappeal 14-year-old girl missing since 26/03/2021 @ 0700hrs. Last seen at Blk 146 Bt Batok West Ave 6, wearing black/white strips top and beige pants. If found, please call 999. pic.twitter.com/kWjDzIu1SJ — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) April 5, 2021

Top image via SPF/Twitter, Wikimedia Commons