Back

Girl, 14, missing since Mar. 26, last seen in Bukit Batok

Please contact the police if you have information about this girl.

Fiona Tan | April 06, 2021, 12:45 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A 14-year-old girl has been missing in Singapore since Mar. 26, 2021.

The Singapore police issued an appeal for her whereabouts on Monday, Apr. 5.

She was last seen at Block 146 Bukit Batok West Ave 6 at around 7am, where she was spotted in a top with black and white stripes and beige pants.

She has a piercing in her left nostril.

Those with information or have seen the girl can contact the police at 999.

Top image via SPF/Twitter, Wikimedia Commons

Woman jaywalks across Canberra Street but couldn't care she was almost knocked down

Walk like you own the road.

April 06, 2021, 06:29 PM

Taiwanese-inspired breakfast shop in Hougang sells thick meat sandwiches from S$7.60

Yum.

April 06, 2021, 05:57 PM

Man in China jumps into molten-steel furnace after allegedly losing money on stock market

He had allegedly lost more than 60,000 yuan (S$12,281) on Mar. 24.

April 06, 2021, 05:47 PM

Pizza Hut offering S$4 pizza with purchase of mains & other promotions from Apr. 1 to May 11

40-year celebration.

April 06, 2021, 05:40 PM

Australian cafe owner praises staff who described customers as '2 very annoying Asians' on receipt

He has since said that he is "deeply disappointed and embarrassed" at his actions.

April 06, 2021, 05:30 PM

24 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Apr. 6, no community cases

More information will be released in the evening.

April 06, 2021, 04:08 PM

Illegal racers in S'pore to be slapped with 1 year jail term & heftier fines of up to S$5,000

Need for speed.

April 06, 2021, 03:50 PM

North Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics to 'protect' its athletes from Covid-19

North Korea has in place strict border controls to protect itself from the pandemic.

April 06, 2021, 03:29 PM

Japan teen stabbed to death after allegedly asking car playing loud music to turn volume down

A knife that is suspected of being used as a weapon was found at the scene.

April 06, 2021, 03:19 PM

Ong Ye Kung: 'Little bit disappointed' at public criticism of S'pore's S$27 million contribution, but glad for MP support

Helping others helps ourselves.

April 06, 2021, 02:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.