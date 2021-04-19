Shopee S'pore selling realistic-looking 1-metre-long gecko pillow for under S$30

Geckos aren't necessarily most Singaporeans' favourite household "pets". Many see them as pests.

But for those out there who are lizard lovers, Shopee Singapore is selling a giant gecko-shaped pillow for all of your cuddling needs.

Quite realistic looking

Other than the size — which spans around 110cm from nose to tail, according to the Shopee listing — the gecko pillow actually looks rather similar to the reptiles you might sometimes see scurrying around your home.

Here's a front and back view of the pillow, which is shipped from Taiwan:

And close-up of the head, although the eyes do look quite a bit bigger proportionally than a real gecko:

And the "skin" of the gecko pillow:

They do look pretty cuddly.

Sold out

There's some good news and bad news for anyone who got excited about the prospect of buying a gecko pillow.

Good news — it's selling for four per cent off of the original price of S$27.47, for S$26.7. Bad news — it appears to be sold out at the moment.

But who knows, maybe it'll come back in stock again.

Until then, maybe it's time to make friends with the real-life geckos living in your pantry.

Related stories:

Top photos via Shopee.