Shopee S'pore selling realistic-looking 1-metre-long gecko pillow for under S$30

For your gecko-loving friends.

Jane Zhang | April 19, 2021, 05:52 PM

Geckos aren't necessarily most Singaporeans' favourite household "pets". Many see them as pests.

But for those out there who are lizard lovers, Shopee Singapore is selling a giant gecko-shaped pillow for all of your cuddling needs.

Quite realistic looking

Other than the size — which spans around 110cm from nose to tail, according to the Shopee listing — the gecko pillow actually looks rather similar to the reptiles you might sometimes see scurrying around your home.

More than a metre long. Photo via Shopee.

Here's a front and back view of the pillow, which is shipped from Taiwan:

Photo via Shopee.

And close-up of the head, although the eyes do look quite a bit bigger proportionally than a real gecko:

Photo via Shopee.

And the "skin" of the gecko pillow:

Photo via Shopee.

They do look pretty cuddly.

Photo via Shopee.

Sold out

There's some good news and bad news for anyone who got excited about the prospect of buying a gecko pillow.

Good news — it's selling for four per cent off of the original price of S$27.47, for S$26.7. Bad news — it appears to be sold out at the moment.

Screenshot of Shopee listing.

But who knows, maybe it'll come back in stock again.

Until then, maybe it's time to make friends with the real-life geckos living in your pantry.

Top photos via Shopee. 

