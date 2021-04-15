Back

If Fukushima water is safe to drink, then take a sip: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson to Japanese official

"Ocean is not Japan's trash can," said the Chinese diplomat.

Andrew Koay | April 15, 2021, 02:01 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Japan's announcement that they will be releasing radioactive water into the sea appears to have stirred up tensions in the region.

China's foreign ministry has already expressed its grave concern over the matter, with spokesperson Zhao Lijian calling the decision "highly irresponsible", and warning that Beijing could take further action.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Zhao continued his tirade against Japan in a news briefing after a Japanese official said the water from the Fukushima nuclear plant was safe to drink.

"A Japanese official said it’s okay if you drink this water. Then please drink it," said Zhao.

The outspoken Chinese diplomat later published a similar message from his Twitter account; "Ocean is not Japan's trash can; and Pacific Ocean is not japan's sewer (sic)," he wrote.

"They should not pretend to be ignorant," added Zhao.

International endorsements and concerns

The Chinese Foreign Ministry official also tweeted about the United States' endorsement of Japan's plans, accusing the western power of adopting "double-standards".

According to Reuters, the U.S. said on Apr. 13 that Japan's approach was "in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards".

The U.S. Department of State also noted Japan's transparency regarding the matter.

According to the BBC, Japan has argued that the dumping of water is safe as it has been "processed to remove all radioactive elements".

The International Atomic Energy Agency chief had said that controlled water discharges into the sea are commonplace, after safety and environmental impact assessments, for other nuclear power plants as well. Although he underlined that the amount of water at Fukushima made this a "unique and complex case”.

South Korea and Taiwan have also expressed their concerns over the impact the dumping will have on international public health and safety and the interests of people in neighbouring countries.

Related stories:

Top image from Zhao Lijian's twitter

Police officers chase man from Bugis Street to Fortune Centre, detain him for suspected drug offences

The 30-year-old suspect fled when police officers conducted a check on him at Bugis Street.

April 15, 2021, 01:51 PM

Couple allegedly moves house 18 times in 3 years due to wife's fear of cockroaches

The husband is now asking for a divorce after being married since 2017.

April 15, 2021, 01:16 PM

Over 2,000 test positive for Covid-19 in India at religious festival along Ganges

The event has become a "super-spreader" but will not be called off.

April 15, 2021, 01:13 PM

BTS-themed masks & life-sized photo ops available at Suntec City from April 15 - May 9, 2021

Singapore fans will be the first in the world to get their new photobook.

April 15, 2021, 12:52 PM

Monitor lizards seen hugging in Clementi were in fact fighting to eat dead friend

They weren't sad. They were hungry.

April 15, 2021, 12:51 PM

Tea in 90 seconds: What's happening with Elvin Ng vs. Patrick Lee & everyone else

The TL;DR.

April 15, 2021, 12:15 PM

Cat in Japan alerts owner to elderly man who fell into ditch, made police chief for a day

As police chief, he visited a traffic safety class at a local elementary school.

April 15, 2021, 11:55 AM

Goh Meng Seng & S'pore Uncensored issued POFMA order for false statements about Covid-19 vaccination

The posts must carry a correction notice.

April 15, 2021, 11:53 AM

'Fast & Furious 9' director confirms rumour of franchise going to space, did research with rocket scientists

Yup, the rumours are true.

April 15, 2021, 11:47 AM

Jennifer Aniston adopting baby girl from Mexican orphanage? Not true, says representative.

Her representative has denied those reports.

April 15, 2021, 11:39 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.