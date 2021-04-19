Residents in Woodlands can sign up online for free meal during Ramadan

Woodlands residents will be able to collect one free meal a week from designated hawker and coffee shop stalls for the entire month of Ramadan.

According to the Straits Times, the scheme, which started in 2016, consists of distributing free briyani meals to residents "from the foot of a Housing Development Board (HDB) block".

However, this year, it has gone digital, to keep in line with prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

How to collect

According to a Facebook post by Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar, you simply have to scan or register online in order to indicate interest.

Residents can register online every weekend, until the end of Ramadan, for the coming week.

Those who sign up will receive an e-card sent to their mobile phone, then be able to redeem their free meal at any participating [email protected] stall, any day of the week.

Those who do not own smartphones can also collect physical cards at Woodlands Community Club (CC).

According to Berita Harian, up to 1,000 meals are distributed each week.

Priority will be given to residents from lower-income groups.

Here's the original Facebook post by Jaafar:

