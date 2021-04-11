Free hand sanitiser for all S'pore households, collection starts April 12

Each household will be able to collect their free 500ml of zero-alcohol hand sanitiser starting tomorrow, April 12.

In a Facebook post dated March 30, Temasek Foundation announced that the free distribution would run from April 12 to April 25, via vending machines across multiple locations in Singapore.

Where to collect

According to a press release by Temasek Foundation, the vending machines can be located at 108 community centres/clubs (CCs), and at Temasek Shophouse at Orchard Road.

Other than vending machines at six CCs which run from 10am-10pm, those at all other CCs will operate 24/7. The six CCs are Bukit Merah, Joo Chiat, Katong, Siglap South, Toa Payoh East and Toa Payoh South.

You can locate the nearest vending machine to you using your postal code, via the stayprepared.sg/byobclean website.

How to collect

To collect the free hand sanitiser, residents will have to bring their Singapore Power (SP) utilities bill and their own empty bottles.

Each resident may bring up to two bottles to hold 500ml in total. The bottles have to be shorter than 23cm, and not wider than 11cm.

A special QR code will be printed at the top of each household's March/April SP utility bills, for both the paper and electronic versions.

At the vending machine, residents will simply have to scan this QR code at the vending machine readers, or key in their SP bill number on the touch screen.

A #BYOB bottle sticker will then be generated, which residents can paste on their bottles.

One then simply has to place their empty bottle under the nozzle to begin dispensing the free hand sanitiser.

Zero per cent alcohol

Manufactured locally by Klenco, the hand sanitiser is coloured purple so that it looks different from plain drinking water.

It reportedly contains zero-alcohol, and is thus non-flammable, biodegradable, and most importantly, a good alternative for individuals allergic to alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

For more information, you can visit https://stayprepared.sg/byobclean/ or call this hotline: 1800 738 2000. The hotline is open 9am-9pm daily, excluding public holidays.

Last year, Temasek Foundation had also distributed free 500ml of zero-alcohol hand sanitisers at various community clubs islandwide, as well as at 16 CapitaLand malls.

