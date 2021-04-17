Free groceries left out at Blk 406 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 for anyone to take

A pop-up giveaway of edible everyday items has appeared at Block 406 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Saturday, April 17.

The sign for the makeshift giveaway read: "Take what you need. Together we can do a kind deed. A little goes a long way. We hope this brightens up your day."

It was signed off by Food Pantry Movement.

The free items include packets of instant noodles, canned mushrooms, baked beans, and crackers.

But this is not a one-off event.

Food Pantry Movement

According to the list of areas Food Pantry Movement targets, they are giving out free food mostly in Ang Mo Kio estate on a regular basis.

The group leaves food out at Block 406 in Ang Mo Kio every Saturday from 8:30am.

At last count, there were six blocks targeted with the giveaways.

Food Pantry Movement's Instagram wrote: "We hope to bring joy to the needy through food! Join us to make a difference in your neighbourhood. All you need is $50, 1h/week & a little kindness."

Other items the group provided before include rice, canned food and chocolate.

Photos of food by Joshua Lee