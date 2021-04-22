Back

Jewel Changi Airport restaurant extends halal dim sum buffet beyond fasting month after feedback

Good call.

Siti Hawa | April 22, 2021, 11:54 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Four Seasons Restaurant, located at Jewel Changi Airport, recently announced their halal a la carte dim sum buffet.

The halal dim sum buffet was previously only available from Monday to Friday, 11am to 5pm till May 12.

However, many pointed out that most Muslims would be fasting during this time.

Dim sum buffet extended

Following feedback, the restaurant has since announced that the halal dim sum buffet will be extended beyond May 12, though the end date is unspecified.

New items have also been added to the menu.

In addition, the dim sum buffet will also be available on weekends.

Here are the latest prices:

Monday to Friday, 11am to 5pm:

  • Adult: S$25.80++

  • Child: S$16.60++

  • Children below 0.9m dine for free

  • One elderly customer aged 65 and above dines free with every three paying adult

Saturday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm:

  • Adult: S$29.80++

  • Child: S$18.60++

  • Children below 0.9m dine for free

  • One elderly customer aged 65 and above dines free with every three paying adult

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Four Seasons Restaurant (@fourseasonsrestaurant.sg)

Menu

Besides an assortment of dim sum and desserts, diners will also enjoy free flow of soft drinks as part of the buffet.

Photo via Four Seasons Restaurant

Four Seasons Restaurant

Photo via Four Seasons Restaurant

Photo via Four Seasons Restaurant

Photo via Four Seasons Restaurant

Four Seasons Restaurant

Address: 78 Airport Blvd., #B2-227/228, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top photos via Four Seasons Restaurant

Royal Thai Police demotes cop after wife posted TikTok video of police helicopter joyride

Investigations are ongoing.

April 22, 2021, 11:42 AM

Chanel loses court dispute against Huawei over logo

Dismissed.

April 22, 2021, 11:41 AM

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry starting in malls, workplaces & schools from Jun. 1, 2021

More than 90 per cent of the population has downloaded either the app or gotten the token.

April 22, 2021, 11:02 AM

Apple's S$45 AirTag lets you track your things like TraceTogether for objects

New thingamajig.

April 22, 2021, 10:15 AM

S'pore street dog with swollen snout diagnosed with cancer, to be only given as pain-free an existence as possible

This is understood to mean that there is no cure.

April 22, 2021, 02:57 AM

S'pore refutes report from China that claims PM Lee commented on Chinese system's 'bureaucracy'

The report has surfaced at a time when China faces growing tensions with the U.S.

April 22, 2021, 12:33 AM

11 workers at Westlite Woodlands dormitory test positive for Covid-19

One was a roommate of a positive Covid-19 case announced on Apr. 20.

April 22, 2021, 12:21 AM

Hougang Ave 6 accident sends father & son to hospital, woman appealing for witnesses

Police investigations are ongoing.

April 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

Holland Close seafood eatery suspended indefinitely after gastroenteritis outbreak

MOH and SFA are investigating the outbreak.

April 21, 2021, 11:40 PM

'We undoubtedly have to learn to live with wildlife': Police officer on rescuing monitor lizard at Republic Ave

It took him 20 minutes to save a life from becoming roadkill.

April 21, 2021, 11:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.