Jewel Changi Airport restaurant extends halal dim sum buffet beyond fasting month after feedback

Four Seasons Restaurant, located at Jewel Changi Airport, recently announced their halal a la carte dim sum buffet.

The halal dim sum buffet was previously only available from Monday to Friday, 11am to 5pm till May 12.

However, many pointed out that most Muslims would be fasting during this time.

Dim sum buffet extended

Following feedback, the restaurant has since announced that the halal dim sum buffet will be extended beyond May 12, though the end date is unspecified.

New items have also been added to the menu.

In addition, the dim sum buffet will also be available on weekends.

Here are the latest prices:

Monday to Friday, 11am to 5pm:

Adult: S$25.80++

Child: S$16.60++

Children below 0.9m dine for free

One elderly customer aged 65 and above dines free with every three paying adult

Saturday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm:

Adult: S$29.80++

Child: S$18.60++

Children below 0.9m dine for free

One elderly customer aged 65 and above dines free with every three paying adult

Menu

Besides an assortment of dim sum and desserts, diners will also enjoy free flow of soft drinks as part of the buffet.

Four Seasons Restaurant

Address: 78 Airport Blvd., #B2-227/228, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

