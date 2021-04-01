MOM waives foreign worker levies for S Pass & Work Permit holders during their SHN period

Foreign worker levies for all S Pass and Work Permit holders, including migrant domestic workers, will be waived for the duration of their Stay-Home Notice (SHN) from January until September 2021.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in an Apr. 1 press release that waiver was to help employers manage the increased costs associated with Covid-19 measures.

According to MOM's website, foreign worker levies are paid monthly by employers.

For first-time domestic workers, the levy normally starts from fifth day of their arrival in Singapore.

Since the start of the year, Covid-19 measures have required newly-arrived S Pass and Work Permit holders to undergo on-arrival testing and SHNs.

MOM said they had received feedback from employers that the additional measures have translated to increased costs for them.

For employers who have already paid levies for their workers for the duration of SHN in January and February 2021, the waivers will be effected as an adjustment and used to offset June 2021’s levy (payable in July 2021).

Employers with workers serving their SHN from March to September 2021 will not be required to pay levies for the duration that their workers are on SHN.

