Back

MOM waives foreign worker levies for S Pass & Work Permit holders during their SHN period

Foreign worker levies are paid monthly by employers.

Andrew Koay | April 01, 2021, 11:38 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Foreign worker levies for all S Pass and Work Permit holders, including migrant domestic workers, will be waived for the duration of their Stay-Home Notice (SHN) from January until September 2021.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in an Apr. 1 press release that waiver was to help employers manage the increased costs associated with Covid-19 measures.

According to MOM's website, foreign worker levies are paid monthly by employers.

For first-time domestic workers, the levy normally starts from fifth day of their arrival in Singapore.

Since the start of the year, Covid-19 measures have required newly-arrived S Pass and Work Permit holders to undergo on-arrival testing and SHNs.

MOM said they had received feedback from employers that the additional measures have translated to increased costs for them.

For employers who have already paid levies for their workers for the duration of SHN in January and February 2021, the waivers will be effected as an adjustment and used to offset June 2021’s levy (payable in July 2021).

Employers with workers serving their SHN from March to September 2021 will not be required to pay levies for the duration that their workers are on SHN.

Top image from Shawn Ang via Unsplash

Mark Lee brought popular M'sia F&B chain selling affordable dim sum to S'pore, outlet in Orchard food court

Only one branch so far.

April 01, 2021, 11:11 AM

S'pore PR allegedly made false declaration to avoid SHN in dedicated facility & exposed others to risk

If found guilty, he faces imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

April 01, 2021, 11:01 AM

Burger King S'pore has Chocolate Whopper from S$6.40 till April 15

Interesting...

April 01, 2021, 10:30 AM

S'pore appalled at escalating violence in Myanmar, but agree with China on non-interference in domestic matters

Vivian said that ultimate, Myanmar's fate lies in the hands of its own people.

April 01, 2021, 09:59 AM

Please, please don't completely get rid of WFH in S'pore even if we can go back to the office

An open letter to S'pore employers.

April 01, 2021, 08:40 AM

Sole community case reported on March 31 is S'pore Permanent Resident studying in UK

More recoveries and discharges.

March 31, 2021, 11:34 PM

Metal detectors, X-ray scanners will be deployed at selected MRT stations from Apr. 1

For enhanced security.

March 31, 2021, 10:42 PM

New China zoo goes viral after 'replacing' African lion with confused golden retriever

Good doggo, even when it a big cat.

March 31, 2021, 10:08 PM

Former SPH editors respond to SPH's 'strategic review' of business

The review aims to unlock shareholder value, said SPH.

March 31, 2021, 07:59 PM

S'pore man has Liang Popo, Henry Thia & Mark Lee tattooed on his right leg & he plans to get more

Stories of Us: Why? Was just one of the questions we were dying to ask Louis Loh and his tattoo artist Alfrey Koh.

March 31, 2021, 07:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.