Back

Fluff Stack opening at Tampines 1 in end-April, 2021

Fasiha Nazren | April 08, 2021, 12:51 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

East siders, rejoice: Fluff Stack is opening its fourth outlet soon.

New outlet opening in end-April

The new outlet will be located at Tampines 1 and is expected to open in end-April.

The halal-certified pancake cafe serves a variety of souffle pancakes, which apparently made upon each order.

From S$9.80

Pancakes here cost from S$9.80.

Some pancakes you can find at Fluff Stack includes the All-Time Classic (S$9.80):

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Foodography (@zy_foodography)

Or the Salted Caramel (S$14.50):

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofrie Jasman (@sofriejasman)

For the more adventurous, there's the Musang King Durian (S$17.50).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Courney Harding (@gashunum)

And there's also the Mango Passionfruit (S$15.80).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RufflesxPongo (@greasygrizzlies)

Other outlets

Fluff Stack has three other outlets in Singapore:

  • Westgate

  • Northpoint City

  • Suntec City

More details on the new outlet will be available on Fluff Stack's social media pages.

Top image from @sofriejasman on Instagram and Google Maps.

'Brand new' mall in Changi, empty for over a year, on sale for S$38 million

Over a year.

April 08, 2021, 12:41 PM

Commentary: Here's why Chinese people can't make sense of anti-Chinese sentiments in Myanmar

Bilateral relations between countries are based on interests, not gratitude as some Chinese people mistakenly think.

April 08, 2021, 12:29 PM

Mookata set for 2 at S$19.90 with free ice cream available near Paya Lebar MRT

Another late night spot.

April 08, 2021, 10:47 AM

Monitor lizard enters Thailand 7-Eleven store like Godzilla in Hong Kong

Very Godzilla-like.

April 08, 2021, 03:17 AM

Bukit Batok supermarket & Bukit Gombak wet market visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Apr. 3 & 4

This brings the total number of cases to 60,554.

April 07, 2021, 10:25 PM

China warns Asean about 'external forces' interfering in Myanmar

He added that China is willing to coordinate with Asean and provide the necessary assistance.

April 07, 2021, 10:08 PM

85% of ongoing BTO projects were delayed by Covid-19 pandemic, at least 43,000 households affected

Those who cannot find alternative housing can ask HDB for assistance.

April 07, 2021, 09:31 PM

Over 150 dead from cyclone in Indonesia & Timor-Leste, thousands left homeless

Rescue teams are working to search for survivors amidst the aftermath of landslides and floods.

April 07, 2021, 09:01 PM

Chan Chun Sing: International travel will not likely return to pre-Covid levels anytime soon

Recovery would lie with how Singapore is prepared to reinvent global travel in the long run.

April 07, 2021, 07:15 PM

Toa Payoh coffee shop has juicy Korean fried chicken from S$6

Daebak.

April 07, 2021, 07:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.