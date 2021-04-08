Fluff Stack opening at Tampines 1 in end-April, 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
East siders, rejoice: Fluff Stack is opening its fourth outlet soon.
New outlet opening in end-April
The new outlet will be located at Tampines 1 and is expected to open in end-April.The halal-certified pancake cafe serves a variety of souffle pancakes, which apparently made upon each order.
From S$9.80
Pancakes here cost from S$9.80.
Some pancakes you can find at Fluff Stack includes the All-Time Classic (S$9.80):
Or the Salted Caramel (S$14.50):
For the more adventurous, there's the Musang King Durian (S$17.50).
And there's also the Mango Passionfruit (S$15.80).
Other outlets
Fluff Stack has three other outlets in Singapore:
- Westgate
- Northpoint City
- Suntec City
More details on the new outlet will be available on Fluff Stack's social media pages.
Top image from @sofriejasman on Instagram and Google Maps.
