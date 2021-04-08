Fluff Stack opening at Tampines 1 in end-April, 2021

East siders, rejoice: Fluff Stack is opening its fourth outlet soon.

New outlet opening in end-April

The new outlet will be located at Tampines 1 and is expected to open in end-April.

The halal-certified pancake cafe serves a variety of souffle pancakes, which apparently made upon each order.

From S$9.80

Pancakes here cost from S$9.80.

Some pancakes you can find at Fluff Stack includes the All-Time Classic (S$9.80):

Or the Salted Caramel (S$14.50):

For the more adventurous, there's the Musang King Durian (S$17.50).

And there's also the Mango Passionfruit (S$15.80).

Other outlets

Fluff Stack has three other outlets in Singapore:

Westgate

Northpoint City

Suntec City

More details on the new outlet will be available on Fluff Stack's social media pages.

Top image from @sofriejasman on Instagram and Google Maps.