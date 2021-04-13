Fire breaks out at former Standard Chartered building in CBD

Several police cars and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were spotted at the intersection between Battery Road and Fullerton Street on Monday, April 12, 2021.

The large number of uniformed personnel at the scene led to some to take their queries online, such as on HardwareZone forum.

The front entrance of the former Standard Chartered building, located at 6 Battery Road, was witnessed to have been cordoned off.

Some speculated that a robbery had occurred, while others reckoned that it could have been a case of unnatural death.

Fire

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to a fire at 6 Battery Road on April 12 at about 4:20pm.

SCDF said the fire involved construction materials at the basement car park.

Members of the public had extinguished the fire using a hose-reel and two fire extinguishers by the time SCDF officers arrived at the scene.

Approximately 90 people had also self-evacuated prior to the arrival of SCDF, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, SCDF said.

Top image via Hardwarezone.com