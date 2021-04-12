Back

Kallang Filmgarde launches first-ever premium single seating in S'pore with leatherette recliner chairs

For those who like to watch movies alone.

Syahindah Ishak | April 12, 2021, 11:42 AM

Filmgarde Cineplexes in Leisure Park Kallang has launched a premium cinema hall called Primo.

Premium single and double seating with leatherette recliner chairs

Launched on April 8, the hall features the first-ever premium single seating in Singapore.

Image from Filmgarde/FB.

You can enjoy a movie alone in the comfort of the leatherette recliner chairs.

Image from Filmgarde/FB.

If you happen to have a date or if you prefer watching a movie with a friend, you can opt for the 'Privacy Cocoons'.

It's a double seating with the same leatherette recliner chairs.

In addition to that, you'll be separated from the neighbouring seats so there won't be any disturbance while you watch the movie.

Image from Filmgarde/FB.

Largest screen and 360° audio experience

The Primo also features the largest screen in its class.

Image from Filmgarde/FB.

And a 360° audio experience.

Image from Filmgarde/FB.

Currently on sale

Tickets to the Primo hall are now on sale.

According to Filmgarde's website, you can currently get a Primo single seating for S$30 and a double seating for S$54.

The tickets come with some snacks, drinks and wet towels too.

Top images from Filmgarde/FB.

