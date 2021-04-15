Back

'Fast & Furious 9' director confirms rumour of franchise going to space, did research with rocket scientists

Yup, the rumours are true.

Fasiha Nazren | April 15, 2021, 11:47 AM

After about a year of delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, "Fast & Furious 9" (F9) is slated to hit the big screens this year.

The ninth film of the Fast Saga is directed by returning director Justin Lin, who helmed the second to sixth iterations including "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift".

In a press conference we attended on April 14, Lin said that he did not want to come back unless it was for the "right reason".

"I was talking to Vin [Diesel] about the state of where we are as a world and it somehow just evolved into this idea and that's when I felt like okay, I think I have something to contribute and we can continue and not only revisit all the characters we've known for the last 20 years, but at the same time try to see what we can do to push the envelope."

Going to space?

If you're wondering if Lin addressed the running rumour of F9 going to space, well, he did.

While Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez — who were also part of the press conference — laughed, Lin confirmed that the rumour was true.

Photo from UIP.

And they really took it seriously.

In fact, Lin said that he had to talk to rocket scientists to add the element of space into the film.

"Research was done," Diesel added.

He explained that it is more than just a grand spectacle: "There's a storyline that runs through the movie that has to deal with their character's evolution."

All about family

The Fast Saga has focused a lot on family, and a new addition to said family is Cena, who plays antagonist Jakob Toretto, the never-before-seen brother of Dominic Toretto (played by Diesel).

Calling himself a "super geek fan" of the franchise, he said that it was a life-changing opportunity for him to be part of the movie.

Photo from UIP.

He also added that he was excited to play a character that puts everyone else on their heels.

Cena elaborated on how the movie has always been about family, but in F9, Dominic has to face off with his own flesh and blood, but is also someone that has been "forgotten, someone that has been long lost".

"This movie delivers on so many fronts. The trailer leaves so much meat on the bone and that's what I'm really excited about. You've seen these two spectacular trailers, but there's still so much movie left."

You can watch the second trailer for F9 here:

Top image from UIP.

