FamilyMart Japan releases new minimalist clothing line, all items below S$15

Fun for the family.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 04, 2021, 11:42 AM

FamilyMart, one of the major convenience store chains in Japan, has released a new minimalist clothing line named "Convenience Wear."

Designed by streetwear founder

While it's common for one to find underwear and plain dress shirts in convenience stores in Japan, the new line is a much more fashionable take on essential wear.

Screenshot via FamilyMart's website

Designed by renowned streetwear label Facetasm founder Hiromichi Ochiai, one can find unisex t-shirts, tank tops, camisoles, underwear and socks which bear the iconic FamilyMart colours.

Screenshot via FamilyMart's website

Screenshot via FamilyMart's website

Screenshot via FamilyMart's website

As a rather minimalist collection, only some of them come in different, vibrant colours, including eco-bags, short socks and Imabari towels.

Even with a touch of a famous designer, the most expensive pieces in the collection retail for 990 yen (S$12.03), or 1089 yen with tax (S$13.24).

The collection is available at FamilyMart outlets in Japan.

You can see more of the collection on the website here.

Top image via FamilyMart's website

