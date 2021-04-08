Back

Police warn against new scam advertising fake jobs with attractive salaries

Members of the public could unknowingly be used as money mules to launder "proceeds of criminal conduct" thereafter.

Lean Jinghui | April 08, 2021, 07:18 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced on Apr. 8 that scammers have been sending fake job advertisements promising an "attractive hourly-rated salary" via text messages.

However members of the public could unknowingly be used as money mules to launder "proceeds of criminal conduct" thereafter, SPF warned.

"Up to 250 per hour"

In an example provided in the news release, SPF showed a screenshot template that one might receive. A fake job posting is displayed, offering the victim "up to 250 per hour", along with a corresponding URL link.

Image via SPF

SPF advised members of the public to adopt precautionary measures to guard against such elaborate scams, including:

  • Not clicking on suspicious URL links provided

  • Not accepting job offers requiring one to use your personal bank account(s) to transfer money to others or to open new bank accounts

  • Never to send money to people whom you do not know or have not met in person; and

  • Never sharing your bank account login credentials with anyone

Charges for money laundering

SPF also urged members of the public to refrain from withdrawing or transferring any suspicious funds that they might receive into their bank accounts, and instead report the incident immediately to the bank or the Police.

They added that bank accounts that assist money laundering would be "frozen", and the individual would be subjected to criminal investigations.

Under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act, those convicted of money laundering offences could be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.

Money mules may also be charged under the Payment Services Act, which carries a fine up to S$125,000, a jail term up to three years, or both.

Top image via SPF and Getty Images

Elvin Ng once shouted & angry-cried at Taiwanese actor for bullying him on set

Standing up for himself.

April 08, 2021, 06:21 PM

'Thank you for your selfless decision to stand aside': PM Lee's letter to Heng Swee Keat

Heng Swee Keat will 'step aside' as the leader of the 4G team of ministers.

April 08, 2021, 06:00 PM

Next Cabinet reshuffle to be announced in about 2 weeks: PM Lee

Soon.

April 08, 2021, 06:00 PM

4G leaders ask Lee Hsien Loong to stay on as PM until a successor ready to take over

The 4G team asked for Singaporeans' support and understanding as they choose another leader.

April 08, 2021, 06:00 PM

Heng Swee Keat steps aside as leader of 4G ministers, to relinquish finance portfolio in next reshuffle

He will continue as Deputy Prime Minister.

April 08, 2021, 06:00 PM

Man retrieves iPhone from dried up Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan, finds it working even after a year

Taiwan is now experiencing one of its worst droughts.

April 08, 2021, 05:41 PM

2 inseparable chonks up for adoption after allegedly evicted from BCA Academy due to complaint

Looking for a forever home.

April 08, 2021, 05:26 PM

Former Australian PM gets mistaken for Uber driver, gives drunk passengers a ride anyway

It took the passengers half the ride to discover who their driver was.

April 08, 2021, 05:12 PM

M'sian ambassador to Myanmar slammed for meeting with military govt

Many felt the move offers undue legitimacy to the military regime.

April 08, 2021, 05:05 PM

S'pore responsible for one-third of all global cruises: STB

STB does not believe Singapore will hold the lead for long however.

April 08, 2021, 04:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.