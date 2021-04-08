Police warn against new scam advertising fake jobs with attractive salaries

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced on Apr. 8 that scammers have been sending fake job advertisements promising an "attractive hourly-rated salary" via text messages.

However members of the public could unknowingly be used as money mules to launder "proceeds of criminal conduct" thereafter, SPF warned.

"Up to 250 per hour"

In an example provided in the news release, SPF showed a screenshot template that one might receive. A fake job posting is displayed, offering the victim "up to 250 per hour", along with a corresponding URL link.

SPF advised members of the public to adopt precautionary measures to guard against such elaborate scams, including:

Not clicking on suspicious URL links provided

Not accepting job offers requiring one to use your personal bank account(s) to transfer money to others or to open new bank accounts

Never to send money to people whom you do not know or have not met in person; and

Never sharing your bank account login credentials with anyone

Charges for money laundering

SPF also urged members of the public to refrain from withdrawing or transferring any suspicious funds that they might receive into their bank accounts, and instead report the incident immediately to the bank or the Police.

They added that bank accounts that assist money laundering would be "frozen", and the individual would be subjected to criminal investigations.

Under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act, those convicted of money laundering offences could be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.

Money mules may also be charged under the Payment Services Act, which carries a fine up to S$125,000, a jail term up to three years, or both.

Top image via SPF and Getty Images