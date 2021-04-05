ERP rates increase by S$1 at 11 gantries, with effect from Apr. 12, 2021

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has completed it latest review of Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates.

To manage congestion rates at certain congested locations along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and the Central Expressway (CTE), ERP rates will be increased by S$1 at select ERP gantries along the two expressways.

ERP rates will be adjusted by S$1 at select timings, as indicated in the table above, with effect from Apr. 12, 2021.

A total of 11 gantries will see an increase in rates.

Heavy traffic more spread out in the morning

Based on LTA's monitoring of traffic conditions in February and March, there has been a structural change in morning peak hour traffic in Singapore.

"Instead of very high traffic volumes concentrated in a short window, we see heavy traffic across a longer duration, from 7am to 10am," said LTA.

As traffic speeds have remained generally optimal on all arterial roads, including those within the Central Business District (CBD), ERP charges will remain at S$0 at these locations until the next review.

Following this adjustment, ERP will be charged at 12 gantries in total, compared to 77 gantries before Covid-19, with the highest ERP rate at S$3, compared to a pre-Covid-19 high of S$6.

"LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted as safe management measures continue to evolve," said LTA.

Top image via Unsplash.