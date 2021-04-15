Elvin Ng & Dasmond Koh settle things over phone call

Two days after Dasmond Koh fired a verbal shot at Elvin Ng, the two men have resolved their differences via a phone call with Mediacorp as the intermediary, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

On April 12, Koh had publicly called for Ng to clarify an "incident" with NoonTalk artiste Angel Lim while they were filming for 2018 series "Heart to Heart".

This came after Ng revealed that he was allegedly bullied on set by Taiwanese actor Patrick Lee three years ago.

Not elaborating

In a radio interview on April 14, Koh said that they have "talked things out," but declined to elaborate on what actually transpired between Ng and Lim.

This was because he did not want to relay a one-sided story, according to Wanbao.

Koh explained that Ng was reluctant to go public with the details, and he has decided to respect Ng on his stance.

"We're all in this together. If he's not willing to talk, we won't talk either," Koh was quoted as saying.

In an interview with Wanbao on April 15, Koh said that they have each gotten their perspective across, putting a full-stop to the little kerfuffle.

When probed about the details of the phone call, such as how long it was and what the atmosphere was like, Koh replied that he had come to an agreement with Mediacorp to not accept any more related interviews.

When contacted, Mediacorp told Mothership that they have no further comments on the matter as well.

Top image via Dasmond Koh and Elvin Ng's Instagram accounts