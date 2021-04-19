Elvin Ng gamely poses with bandung after cosplaying as it during Star Awards

Star Awards 2021 took place at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on April 19.
Which made for some really good shots:
Fashion is, of course, subjective, so here's our take on what the stars wore that day.
The most talked-about outfit though, by a country mile, was worn by Elvin Ng.
With some comparing it to everyone's top 10 favourite drink, bandung.
Ng himself must have heard the buzz, posting a very apt drink on his Instagram the next day.
Ng good-humouredly played along with the memes, wondering in the caption why he had a sudden craving for bandung.
"Fashion also means not taking ourselves too seriously, and having a sense of humour. Craving for #bandung last night, I wonder why. 😂😘 #whysoserious #ilovebandung #starawards2021"
Mix well.
