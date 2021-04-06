Power-assisted bicycle riders in S'pore must pass theory test or else can't ride on roads

Power-assisted bicycle riders must pass a single theory test that covers road safety before they can be allowed on the roads.

The Land Transport Authority will see to the digital administration of these tests.

Making roads safer: MHA

The new rule is to make roads safer, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on April 5, 2021, as part of proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Act (RTA) introduced in Parliament that same day.

“The single theory test will cover modules on both path and road safety to ensure that riders are aware of active mobility rules, the code of conduct and safe riding behaviour,” MHA said.

Riders must be 16 years old

Riders must be at least 16 years old and pay a single test fee.

The test result is valid for life except in cases of misrepresentation or fraud.

Amended Active Mobility Act

This is the same theory test that electric bicycle riders will soon have to pass under the recently amended Active Mobility Act.

The government had announced in Parliament in March 2021 that these tests will begin in the middle of the year.

A test handbook will be released in April.

MHA said as power-assisted bicycles are also allowed on roads, the amendment to the RTA was introduced.

New offences created

MHA will also create the offences of riding a power-assisted bicycle on the roads without passing the theory test.

It will also be unlawful to employ a person who has not passed the test to ride a power-assisted bicycle on the roads.

This is to take into account companies that intentionally or negligently engage the services of food delivery workers who have not passed the theory test, as well as workers who are not employed by them.

Penalties

Penalties for the offences will be aligned to those in the Active Mobility Act.

First-time offenders could be jailed for up to six months and/or fined a maximum of S$2,000.

Repeat offenders could be jailed for up to a year and/or fined a maximum of S$5,000.

Top photo via Unsplash