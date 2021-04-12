Back

Edith patisserie launches cafe at Dhoby Ghaut with pastries, desserts & beverages

Looks good.

Siti Hawa | April 12, 2021, 12:47 PM

Edith Patisserie, a bakery offering handmade pastries, has opened a cafe called Edith Patisserie Cake Bar at Dhoby Ghaut.

Here's what it looks like:

Menu

The cafe offers a variety of desserts and beverages.

Here are some items on the menu:

  • Chocolate Waffles (S$13)

  • Mixed Berries Waffles (S$13)

  • Matcha Terrine (S$17)

  • Signature Honey Soft Serve (S$4)

  • Valrhona Mocha (Iced) (S$7)

  • Matcha Latte (Iced) (S$6)

  • Ruby Peach Iced Fruit Tea (S$7)

Photo via @saltyaaron on Instagram

Photo via Edith Patisserie

Photo via Edith Patisserie

Photo via Edith Patisserie

Photo via Edith Patisserie

The full menu:

Edith Patisserie Cake Bar

Address: 9 Penang Road (Opp Dhoby Ghaut mrt), #01-06.

Opening hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 12pm to 8pm

Friday to Sunday, 12:30pm to 9pm

Top photos via Edith Patisserie and @saltyaaron on Instagram

