Edith patisserie launches cafe at Dhoby Ghaut with pastries, desserts & beverages

Edith Patisserie, a bakery offering handmade pastries, has opened a cafe called Edith Patisserie Cake Bar at Dhoby Ghaut.
Here's what it looks like:
Menu
The cafe offers a variety of desserts and beverages.
Here are some items on the menu:
- Chocolate Waffles (S$13)
- Mixed Berries Waffles (S$13)
- Matcha Terrine (S$17)
- Signature Honey Soft Serve (S$4)
- Valrhona Mocha (Iced) (S$7)
- Matcha Latte (Iced) (S$6)
- Ruby Peach Iced Fruit Tea (S$7)
The full menu:
Edith Patisserie Cake Bar
Address: 9 Penang Road (Opp Dhoby Ghaut mrt), #01-06.
Opening hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 12pm to 8pm
Friday to Sunday, 12:30pm to 9pm
Top photos via Edith Patisserie and @saltyaaron on Instagram
