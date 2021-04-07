Durian milk & sparkling strawberry milk now available at 7-Eleven S'pore for S$2.20

Because sakura season is a great opportunity for new products, 7-Eleven is one of the latest companies to release a range of related items for the period.

It's a series of fruit-flavoured drinks, snacks, and beers, which we got to try courtesy of the convenience chain.

Two drinks caught our attention immediately: the sparkling milk and sparkling strawberry milk.

The Namyang Sparkling Milk goes for S$2.20 each, or S$3.90 for two.

What went into it:

Taste test

Moment of truth: It's not too bad, like a gassier version of Calpis.

We're not fans of sparkling water, unfortunately, and so found it too gassy for our liking. The strawberry flavour was convincing enough that we wished it was less subtle.

It's not too sweet, so that's a plus point.

We then took a whiff of the original sparkling milk and decided to save it for another day, but its smell was distinctly reminded us of milk tablet candies:

The line-up

Other interesting drinks/snacks in the link-up include:

Nescafé Smoovlatte Sakura Soufflé (S$1.90)

Durian Fruit Milk (S$2.20)

Vitasoy Melon (S$1.40)

Hershey's Nuggets in Creamy Strawberry/ Creamy Rose/ Creamy Yogurt (S$2.10)

We didn't get to try the durian milk, but the range is described as "rich and creamy."

The rest of the media drop from 7-Eleven:

Top image by Mandy How, 7-Eleven