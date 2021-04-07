Back

Durian milk & sparkling strawberry milk now available at 7-Eleven S'pore for S$2.20

Drink both together.

Mandy How | April 07, 2021, 06:14 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Because sakura season is a great opportunity for new products, 7-Eleven is one of the latest companies to release a range of related items for the period.

It's a series of fruit-flavoured drinks, snacks, and beers, which we got to try courtesy of the convenience chain.

Photo by Mandy How

Two drinks caught our attention immediately: the sparkling milk and sparkling strawberry milk.

The Namyang Sparkling Milk goes for S$2.20 each, or S$3.90 for two.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

What went into it:

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Taste test

Moment of truth: It's not too bad, like a gassier version of Calpis.

We're not fans of sparkling water, unfortunately, and so found it too gassy for our liking. The strawberry flavour was convincing enough that we wished it was less subtle.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

It's not too sweet, so that's a plus point.

We then took a whiff of the original sparkling milk and decided to save it for another day, but its smell was distinctly reminded us of milk tablet candies:

Photo via Amazon

The line-up

Other interesting drinks/snacks in the link-up include:

  • Nescafé Smoovlatte Sakura Soufflé (S$1.90)

  • Durian Fruit Milk (S$2.20)

  • Vitasoy Melon (S$1.40)

  • Hershey's Nuggets in Creamy Strawberry/ Creamy Rose/ Creamy Yogurt (S$2.10)

Photo by Mandy How

We didn't get to try the durian milk, but the range is described as "rich and creamy."

Photo by Mandy How

The rest of the media drop from 7-Eleven:

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Top image by Mandy How, 7-Eleven 

S’porean couple turns post-pregnancy craving for chicken collagen soup into S$1 million revenue in less than a year

This is no chicken feet.

April 07, 2021, 06:10 PM

Taiwan apologises for 'black' pineapples sold to S'pore, will tighten shipping controls to ensure quality

Taiwan will make it up to Singapore consumers by sending another 12,000kg worth of pineapples.

April 07, 2021, 06:09 PM

New Orchard Road night market has mookata, Korean BBQ & Japanese skewers, opens until 3am

You want it, they got it.

April 07, 2021, 05:05 PM

Pakistani man in M'sia hospitalised after genitals allegedly severed by group of assailants

The victim is in a stable condition in hospital.

April 07, 2021, 04:56 PM

'Larger-than-life' art installations along 36km-long Coast-to-Coast trail till June 6, 2021

Exciting.

April 07, 2021, 04:46 PM

Malnourished & injured Sambar deer fawn along Mandai trail euthanised due to injuries

The fawn had multiple fractures.

April 07, 2021, 04:40 PM

Japanese eatery in Alexandra Central has S$39.80++ daily buffet with sushi, sashimi, grilled food & more

Extensive menu.

April 07, 2021, 04:31 PM

Don Don Donki at Downtown East opening on April 15, 2021

Another outlet.

April 07, 2021, 03:57 PM

35 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Apr. 7 including 1 community case

More information will be released in the evening.

April 07, 2021, 03:39 PM

Lin Chiling donates S$189,000 to victims of Taiwan train crash that killed at least 50, injured 200

"After darkness, there will be light."

April 07, 2021, 03:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.