1,500 drones in Shanghai form giant QR code in sky to literally take publicity to new level

Futuristic.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 20, 2021, 03:10 PM

Shanghai-based online entertainment company Bilibili has wowed people around the world with its latest marketing drive.

Giant QR code in the sky

Recently, Bilibili launched 1,500 drones into the sky to form a QR code at The Bund, Shanghai.

Screenshot via Kuroyukihime's YouTube video.

Viewers can scan the QR code and be led to a website promoting a video game that was launched in China last year.

Screenshot via Kuroyukihime's YouTube video.

Screenshot via Kuroyukihime's YouTube video.

A related Facebook post about the drones has been shared over 108,000 times in less than a day.

Impressed by the drone show, the post described China to be living in the future and that the giant QR code was "insane".

Celebrating the first anniversary of a video game's launch in China

The QR code in the sky stunt was part of a drone show performed with the beautiful skyline along Huangpu River as its backdrop.

The drone show celebrates the first year anniversary of Japanese role-playing video game "Princess Connect! Re: Dive".

The video game was first launched in Japan three years ago and in China in April 2020.

Here are more snippets from the drone show featuring characters from the video game:

Screenshot via Kuroyukihime's YouTube video.

Screenshot via Kuroyukihime's YouTube video.

Screenshot via Kuroyukihime's YouTube video.

You can watch the full drone show here:

Top image via Kuroyukihime's YouTube video.

