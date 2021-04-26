MOM officers going around to check on domestic workers' living & working environments

Since Apr. 5, 2021, officers appointed by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) have begun conducting visits to randomly-selected homes where migrant domestic workers live and work.

This is part of a series of enhancements to provide better support to migrant domestic workers and their employers, the ministry said in a press release on Monday (Apr. 26).

Check on working and living environments

During the visits, the MOM-appointed officers will check on the domestic workers' working and living environments to see how well they have adjusted to them.

They will also remind domestic workers and their employers about safe working conditions, as well as the avenues they can seek assistance from, if required.

The ministry says that it aims to start by visiting 200 homes per month.

According to CNA, MOM's director of engagement Tan Shu Xiang said that out of the majority of about 100 house visits conducted so far, officers "don't really find any issues".

House visits meant to give domestic workers privacy to bring up concerns

CNA reported that Tan said that the purpose of the visits is to "provide a conducive environment" for domestic workers to bring up their concerns, adding:

"During the house visit officers will make sure that the domestic workers have the privacy and the space needed to surface any issues to us."

Li Junjie, senior assistant director of enforcement planning at the ministry, clarified that while MOM officers do not prevent employers from listening in on the interview, if they notice that the employer's presence is affecting the domestic worker, they may request that the employer step aside or pull the domestic worker out of the house to engage with her.

Employers are told of the visits about one week in advance, reported CNA, and MOM has reportedly had "no issues" from the majority of employers.

MOM also said that employers who refuse the visit by MOM officers will then be asked to bring their domestic workers to MOM for an interview.

Tan said that when concerns are raised, such as a case of an employer scolding their domestic helper harshly or domestic workers who reported that they didn't have enough rest, MOM works with employers to resolve the issue, reported CNA.

However, he added that if the issue is serious enough, the case will be escalated for further investigation. And if officers detect signs of abuse, they will immediately call the police.

In-person interviews with all first-time domestic workers

Since 2017, the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) has been conducting in-person interviews with randomly-selected domestic workers on behalf of MOM, usually three to six months after the domestic workers started work.

Through these interviews, MOM was able to follow up on issues and concerns raised by the domestic workers.

MOM plans to work with CDE to expand in-person interview to cover all first-time domestic workers by the end of the year. As a start, CDE plans to interview 2,000 domestic workers per month.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these interviews have been conducted via video call, but CDE plans to resume in-person interviews at its office by May 2021.

Changes meant to be additional touchpoints with domestic workers

In the statement, MOM said that the expansion of direct engagements through house visits and in-person interviews serve as additional touchpoints with domestic workers, and are reminders to employers of their duties and obligations.

"This strengthens the ecosystem of support for MDWs, which includes doctors, NGOs, and community partners. MOM will continue to review and strengthen existing measures, and introduce new ones where necessary, to promote better care of MDWs while they are in Singapore."

Recent high-profile cases of abuse of domestic workers:

Top image via Facebook / Ministry of Manpower.