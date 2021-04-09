Majestic wolf-like dog wandering around Tuas looks like it can be adopted

A majestic wolf-like stray dog has been spotted wandering around Tuas.

Photos put up on Facebook showed a brown dog with a wolf-like gait gallivanting on its own in the far western part of Singapore.

The caption on the post said: "Any kind soul is willing to adopt him? He is tame and wondering alone at Tuas."

One of the photos showed the dog running past 10 Tuas Bay Link.

However, in response to the call to adopt the dog, some commenters said they have seen the dog behaving in a skittish manner and will run away when approached.

Others claim the dog is fed by feeders as it looked nourished enough, but is friendly to those who extend treats and approach it slowly.

Some commenters also left comments that said they could not find the dog after heading over to look for it in Tuas.

Some suspect the dog was abandoned, while others speculate it is a Singapore Special.

But before removing any dog from a particular area, potential adopters are urged to locate the dog's feeder or feeders first as a courtesy call.

This is to inform the feeder or feeders that the dog is in safe hands and not that anything untoward has happened to it, such as being caught by dog catchers or hit by a vehicle.