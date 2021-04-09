Back

Decathlon opening new outlet at Clementi Mall in May, 2021

Good news for westies.

Fasiha Nazren | April 09, 2021, 04:52 PM

If Joo Koon is too far for those living in the west, here's some good news for sports junkies.

Sporting goods store Decathlon will be opening a new outlet in the west, this time at Clementi Mall.

According to Clementi Mall's website:

Second outlet in the west

This will be Decathlon's second outlet in the west.

Photo from Sharingan Ismadi on Facebook.

According to the hoardings, it is slated to open in May this year.

Located on the third floor, this outlet will occupy a total of three units in the mall.

This new outlet seems to be taking over the units that used to house G2000.

Other outlets

Currently, Decathlon has a total of 12 outlets in Singapore, including its Click and Collect stores.

  • Joo Koon

  • Holland Village

  • Tiong Bahru

  • Orchard

  • Chinatown

  • Singapore Lab

  • City Square

  • Novena

  • Tampines

  • Bedok

  • Punggol

  • Sembawang

Top image from @decathlonsg and Sharingan Ismadi on Instagram.

