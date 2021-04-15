'Unusual animal' in tree that scared residents into closing windows for days is a croissant

A strange creature had been recently stalking the residents of Krakow, Poland.

A concerned resident pointed out to the animal welfare society, that a strange, brown, unmoving creature had been perched on a tree for two days.

The fear was palpable, windows had been firmly closed to prevent perhaps a nighttime incursion by the strange animal.

The woman who called the welfare officers speculated it might be an iguana of sorts.

According to the BBC, the officers were skeptical that a reptile or whatever "unusual animal" it was could be terrorising the branches of Krakow at this particular season in Poland, but went down to check anyway.

It turned out that the "animal" was a croissant that possibly, according to the Facebook post by the Krakow animal welfare society, had been thrown out of a window to feed nearby birds.

Here it is:

Dangerous.

Image from Facebook and Getty