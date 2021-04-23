Pop-up Crayon Shinchan-themed cafe at Bugis from May 5, 2021

Kumoya cafe is back to shine the spotlight on one of the most recognisable Japanese cartoon characters in the world.

From May 5, 2021, the cafe will be decked out in Crayon Shinchan-themed decor, serving food that features the comedic character.

Crayon Shinchan-themed cafe

For those who are unfamiliar with the comics or animated series, the story revolves around five-year-old Shinnosuke "Shin-chan" Nohara and his parents, baby sister, dog "Shiro", neighbours, and best friends in Japan.

Being the epitome of mischief and crass humour, the kindergartener is known for his inappropriate flashing behaviour, such as wiggling his (sometimes bare) buttocks and performing his elephant dance.

Here's what the cafe looks like:

Menu

The new menu will include six snacks, four mains, three desserts and eight beverages.

These items range from S$10.90 to S$26.90 with a minimum order of at least one food or drink item per person.

Here's a quick look at the menu:

Mains

Shiro and the Lucky Stars Ebi Burger (S$24.90)

So Mischievous Japanese Seafood Curry Rice (S$26.90)

It Ain't Heavy. It's My Pancakes! (S$26.90)

Chill-To-The-Max Pomodoro Meatballs Pasta (S$23.90)

Snacks

Stars Hash Brown with Sweet Potato Mochi Balls (S$12.90)

Teriyaki Chicken Sticks (S$13.90)

Karaage Chicken with Shoyu Glaze (S$14.90)

Golden Sweet Potato Fries (S$12.90)

Handcut Nacho Cheese Fries (S$12.90)

Handcut Truffle Fries (S$13.90)

Desserts

Sunny Aloha Chocolate Lava Cake (S$22.90)

Shinchan Fuji-san Chiffon Cake (S$21.90)

Relaxing Onsen Pudding Parfait (S$22.90)

Drinks

Each drink is served with a limited-edition Crayon Shinchan coaster that is exclusive to the cafe.

Four designs are available, while stocks last.

Kamen Shinchan Hot Latte (S$10.90)

Waniyama-San Shinchan Hot Chocolate (S$10.90)

Let's Swim Iced Mango Lemonade Tea (S$12.90)

Let's Swim Iced Lychee Tea (S$12.90)

Piak! Piak! Mango Frappe (S$13.90)

Piak Piak! Matcha Frappe (S$13.90)

Signature Iced Latte (S$11.90)

Signature Iced Chocolate (S$11.90)

View the full menu here:

90-minute dining time

According to Kumoya, their menu has no pork, no lard, and no alcohol, but it is not halal certified.

There is also a dining time limit of 90 minutes.

They accept walk-ins, but you may also click here to make reservations.

Crayon Shinchan X Kumoya pop-up cafe

Address: Kumoya @ Jalan Klapa, 8 Jalan Klapa Singapore 199320

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12.30pm to 9.30pm (Closed on Monday)

Top images by Kumoya.