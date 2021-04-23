Back

Pop-up Crayon Shinchan-themed cafe at Bugis from May 5, 2021

Please keep your trousers on.

Karen Lui | April 23, 2021, 05:26 PM

Events

Kumoya cafe is back to shine the spotlight on one of the most recognisable Japanese cartoon characters in the world.

From May 5, 2021, the cafe will be decked out in Crayon Shinchan-themed decor, serving food that features the comedic character.

Crayon Shinchan-themed cafe

For those who are unfamiliar with the comics or animated series, the story revolves around five-year-old Shinnosuke "Shin-chan" Nohara and his parents, baby sister, dog "Shiro", neighbours, and best friends in Japan.

Being the epitome of mischief and crass humour, the kindergartener is known for his inappropriate flashing behaviour, such as wiggling his (sometimes bare) buttocks and performing his elephant dance.

Here's what the cafe looks like:

Photo by Kumoya.

Photo by Kumoya.

Photo by Kumoya.

Menu

The new menu will include six snacks, four mains, three desserts and eight beverages.

These items range from S$10.90 to S$26.90 with a minimum order of at least one food or drink item per person.

Here's a quick look at the menu:

Mains

Shiro and the Lucky Stars Ebi Burger (S$24.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

So Mischievous Japanese Seafood Curry Rice (S$26.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

It Ain't Heavy. It's My Pancakes! (S$26.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Chill-To-The-Max Pomodoro Meatballs Pasta (S$23.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Snacks

Stars Hash Brown with Sweet Potato Mochi Balls (S$12.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Teriyaki Chicken Sticks (S$13.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Karaage Chicken with Shoyu Glaze (S$14.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Golden Sweet Potato Fries (S$12.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Handcut Nacho Cheese Fries (S$12.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Handcut Truffle Fries (S$13.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Desserts

Sunny Aloha Chocolate Lava Cake (S$22.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Shinchan Fuji-san Chiffon Cake (S$21.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Relaxing Onsen Pudding Parfait (S$22.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Drinks

Each drink is served with a limited-edition Crayon Shinchan coaster that is exclusive to the cafe.

Four designs are available, while stocks last.

Kamen Shinchan Hot Latte (S$10.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Waniyama-San Shinchan Hot Chocolate (S$10.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Let's Swim Iced Mango Lemonade Tea (S$12.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Let's Swim Iced Lychee Tea (S$12.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Piak! Piak! Mango Frappe (S$13.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Piak Piak! Matcha Frappe (S$13.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Signature Iced Latte (S$11.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Signature Iced Chocolate (S$11.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

View the full menu here:

Image by Kumoya.

90-minute dining time

According to Kumoya, their menu has no pork, no lard, and no alcohol, but it is not halal certified.

There is also a dining time limit of 90 minutes.

They accept walk-ins, but you may also click here to make reservations.

Read more

Crayon Shinchan X Kumoya pop-up cafe

Address: Kumoya @ Jalan Klapa, 8 Jalan Klapa Singapore 199320

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12.30pm to 9.30pm (Closed on Monday)

Top images by Kumoya.

