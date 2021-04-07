Back

35 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Apr. 7 including 1 community case

More information will be released in the evening.

Ashley Tan | April 07, 2021, 03:39 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Wednesday (Apr. 7).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,554.

There is one locally-transmitted case.

The remaining 34 cases are imported. They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Apr. 1: 26

Apr. 2: 43

Apr. 3: 18

Apr. 4: 10

Apr. 5: 17

Apr. 6: 24

Apr. 7: 35

Top photo via NEA / FB

