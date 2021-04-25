S'pore researchers find that antiseptic throat spray can reduce Covid-19 spread in high-risk settings

A type of antiseptic throat spray used to treat malaria and arthritis has been found to be effective in reducing the spread of Covid-19 in high-transmission settings.

Throat sprays effective for reducing spread of Covid-19 in high-risk settings

The study was done by a team ofrom the National University Health System (NUHS), and led by National University Hospital (NUH) associate professor Raymond Seet.

The study found that povidone-iodine throat spray, which can be bought off the counter, and oral hydroxychloroquine, which requires a prescription, have been effective in reducing the incidence of Covid-19 infection, according to a press release by NUHS.

Seet presented his findings alongside co-investigators Professor Paul Tambyah, Associate Professor Mikael Hartman, Associate Professor Alex Cook and Assistant Professor Amy Quek.

This is the first study to demonstrate the benefits of preventive therapy with either oral hydroxychloroquine or povidone-iodine throat spray in reducing Covid-19 infection among quarantined individuals living in a closed and high exposure setting, said the statement.

The findings were made after a large-scale clinical trial involving more than 3,000 migrant workers living in Tuas South Dormitory was conducted in May 2020, for six weeks.

The findings were published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

The trial

According to the study, participants who were administered with the throat spray had a 24 per cent lower likelihood of being infected, while those who were given oral hydroxychloroquine had their risk lowered by 21 per cent.

During the trial, one group was administered with the throat spray, one with oral hydroxychloroquine, while another group was given a combination of zinc and vitamin C. The control group was given vitamin C in place of a placebo.

The two drugs were chosen as they are easily available, said Seet.

Results

At the end of the six-week trial, more than half of the participants were infected with Covid-19.

However, among those who used the throat spray, only 46 per cent were infected.

49 per cent of participants who were administered with oral hydroxychloroquine contracted Covid-19.

70 per cent of participants who only had Vitamin C were infected.

Impact

The researchers said that the drugs would be able to complement other preventive measures in high-transmission settings, such as cruises ships and prisons.

"This is a very simple intervention with virtually minimal side effects where we could actually cut the transmission rates in a meaningful way," Hartman said, reported CNA.

Giving the example of an outbreak in a nursing home, Tambyah said that it could be something worth considering in the case of an outbreak, while maintaining that it is not something recommended across the board.

Caveats

The investigators emphasised that the drugs are not meant to be used for Covid-19 prevention in low-risk settings, for the general community.

"Until mass vaccination is successfully implemented globally, non-pharmacological interventions such as masking and physical distancing are the only proven measures to mitigate transmission," Seet cautioned, reported The Straits Times.

As both drugs have a short half-life, individuals are protected from infection only when the drug is taken.

ST also listed out common side effects of hydroxychloroquine including headaches, dizziness, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting, which may be reduced when taken together with food.

Povidone-iodine may also cause local irritation to the mucosa as well as allergic reactions, especially for those with iodine allergy.

Individuals with thyroid disorders should consult their doctors before using the povidone-iodine throat spray.

Top image via Teo Chee Hean/FB