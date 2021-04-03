Back

18 new Covid-19 cases on Apr. 3, including 1 community case

Further updates will be shared later in the evening.

Julia Yeo | April 03, 2021, 03:35 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 18 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Apr. 3.

This brings the total number of cases to 60,468.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. It is a case in the community.

All 17 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 28: 12

Mar. 29: 21

Mar. 30: 26

Mar. 31: 34

Apr. 1: 26

Apr. 2: 43

Apr. 3: 18

Top image via Unsplash

