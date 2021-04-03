18 new Covid-19 cases on Apr. 3, including 1 community case

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 18 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Apr. 3.
This brings the total number of cases to 60,468.
There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. It is a case in the community.
All 17 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily case numbers
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Mar. 28: 12
Mar. 29: 21
Mar. 30: 26
Mar. 31: 34
Apr. 1: 26
Apr. 2: 43
Apr. 3: 18
Top image via Unsplash
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.