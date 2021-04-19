Sole Covid-19 community case went to work at Gopeng Street & Rangoon Road restaurants

Earlier today (April 19), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 20 new cases of Covid-19, including one case in the community.

The other 19 were imported cases. The total number of Covid-19 cases stands at 60,851.

Community is a spouse of a previous community case

The sole community case reported on April 19 is numbered 62,143. He is a 44-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident.

He is the spouse of Case number 62,045, reported on April 17.

One of her household contacts is Case 61,536, a Work Pass holder who arrived from India on April 2.

He tested positive for Covid-19 infection on April 2 but was subsequently assessed to be a recovered case based on his positive serology result on April 4.

Community case worked at restaurants

He works as a manager at Spice Grill Restaurant (12 Gopeng Street) and Rangoon Bar & Bistro (94 Rangoon Road), and was last at work on April 15.

As he had been identified as a close contact of Case 62,045, he was placed on home quarantine on April 16. He is asymptomatic, and was detected when he was tested for Covid-19 on April 17 during quarantine.

His result came back positive the next day, and he was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

His serology test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing, and all his close contacts, including his co-workers, have been notified. They have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

Imported cases

Here follows some information about the 19 other imported cases:

Two are Singaporeans and six are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Nepal.

Three are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from the Maldives and Philippines.

One is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India.

Two are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India.

Three are Work Pass holders who arrived from India.

One is a Work Permit holder who arrived from India.

One is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India to visit her family member who is a Singaporean.

Recoveries

18 more cases have recovered and been discharged, taking the number to 60,503.

There are currently 79 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

239 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. 30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

List of public places visited by Covid-19 cases during infectious period

MOH maintains a list of public places visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

Here follows the additions to the list, as compared to the one reported on April 18. They are mostly the two restaurants that the community case worked at.

April 5, Spice Grill Restaurant (12 Gopeng Street), 11:45am to 3:30pm

April 6, Spice Grill Restaurant (12 Gopeng Street), 11:35am to 3:30pm

April 6, Rangoon Bar & Bistro (94 Rangoon Road), 4:20pm to 10:30pm

April 7, Spice Grill Restaurant (12 Gopeng Street), 11:30am to 3:20pm

April 7, Rangoon Bar & Bistro (94 Rangoon Road), 3:45pm to 10:30pm

April 7, Furama Riverfront (405 Havelock Road), The Square @ Furama, 6:20pm to 6:50pm

April 8, Rangoon Bar & Bistro (94 Rangoon Road), 11:20am to 5:45pm

April 9, Spice Grill Restaurant (12 Gopeng Street), 11:40am to 3:30pm

April 9, Rangoon Bar & Bistro (94 Rangoon Road), 3:45pm to 10:30pm

April 10, Spice Grill Restaurant (12 Gopeng Street), 11:40am to 5:15pm

April 11, Rangoon Bar & Bistro (94 Rangoon Road), 3:30pm to 10:30pm

April 12, Spice Grill Restaurant (12 Gopeng Street), 11:15am to 5:35pm

April 13, Spice Grill Restaurant (12 Gopeng Street), 11:20am to 3:45pm

April 13, Rangoon Bar & Bistro (94 Rangoon Road), 4:05pm to 10:30pm

April 14, Spice Grill Restaurant (12 Gopeng Street), 11:30am to 5:20pm

April 14, Rangoon Bar & Bistro (94 Rangoon Road), 7:20pm to 10:30pm

April 15, Spice Grill Restaurant (12 Gopeng Street), 11:20am to 4:00pm

April 15, Rangoon Bar & Bistro (94 Rangoon Road), 4:30pm to 11:00pm

April 17, Adam’s Corner Seafood Restaurant (324 Lavender Street), 10:00am to 10:30am

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

Here's the updated list of public places visited by cases in the community when they were infectious:

