Wisma Atria & Lucky Plaza among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on April 23

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 39 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (April 23).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,943.

Two in the community

There are two cases in the community who are currently unlinked.

Case 62285

Case 62285 is a 33-year-old male Indonesia national who is a sea crew on board a bunker tanker. He arrived by flight from Indonesia on February 4 and had served the Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility until February 18.

His on-arrival test on February 4 was negative for Covid-19, so was his test taken during SHN on February 17. After he boarded a vessel on February 18, he had not disembarked except to go for Covid-19 vaccination.

He is asymptomatic, and was detected when tested onboard on April 20 as part of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s protocol to test sea crew.

After his test result came back positive for Covid-19 the next day, he was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). His serology test result has come back positive.

He received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccination on April 16. As the vaccine does not contain live virus, he could not have been infected due to vaccination.

Case 62294

Case 62294 is a 38-year-old male Indonesia national. He is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder in Singapore for a work project.

He arrived from Indonesia on March 28 and served SHN at a dedicated facility until April 11.

His on-arrival test and swab taken during SHN on April 10 were negative for Covid-19.

He is asymptomatic, and was detected when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on April 22 in preparation for his trip back to Indonesia.

His test result came back positive on the same day, and he was conveyed in an ambulance to Mount Elizabeth Hospital. His serology test result has come back positive.

He received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 4, and the second dose on March 18 in Indonesia.

One dormitory case

There is one case detected in a dormitory today who is currently unlinked.

Case 62273 is a 21-year-old male India national. He is a Work Permit holder who arrived in Singapore in October 2018.

He is employed by Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard Pte Ltd and works at Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard.

He resides at SCM Tuas Lodge (80 Tuas South Boulevard).

He is asymptomatic, and was detected when tested on April 19 as part of Rostered Routine Testing (RRT).

His pooled test result came back positive for Covid-19, and he was immediately isolated. An individual test was done on April 20, and his test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day.

He was subsequently conveyed to NCID in an ambulance.

His earlier tests from RRT – the last being on April 12 – were all negative for Covid-19 infection. His serology test result has come back positive.

He received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 11, and the second dose on April 1. This likely accounts for his lack of symptoms and positive serology test result.

36 imported cases

There are 36 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the imported cases:

Nine are Singapore Citizens and seven are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India, Indonesia, the Netherlands and Papua New Guinea.

Three are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India and Nepal.

Three are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India.

Four are Work Pass holders who arrived from India, the Maldives and Nepal.

Nine are Work Permit holders who arrived from India, Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom six are foreign domestic workers.

One is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India to visit his family member who is a Singaporean.

10 cases discharged

10 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Here are more local Covid-19 statistics:

60,613 have fully recovered and have been discharged

80 cases are still in hospital, one is in the intensive care unit

220 are isolated at community facilities

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection

Three new locations added to list of places visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Three new locations were added to the list on Apr. 23.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Top photos via Google Maps.