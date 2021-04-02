No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 2, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 43 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (Apr. 2).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,450.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

43 imported cases

All 43 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the 43 imported cases:

One (Case 61482) is a Singaporean and five (Cases 61460, 61464, 61472, 61480 and 61502) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from Germany, India and the UK.

Three (Cases 61457, 61498 and 61500) are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India and Myanmar.

Three (Cases 61454, 61465 and 61475) are Work Pass holders who arrived from India and the Philippines.

25 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines, of whom five (Cases 61440, 61449, 61453, 61488 and 61489) are foreign domestic workers.

Six (Cases 61455, 61456, 61461, 61462, 61463 and 61470) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. Cases 61455, 61461, 61462, 61463 and 61470 arrived from India, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea for work projects in Singapore. Case 61456 arrived from Indonesia to visit her family members who are Singapore Permanent Residents.

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations were added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

15 more discharged

15 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,176 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 40 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

204 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19. 30 have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

