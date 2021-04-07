Bukit Batok supermarket & Bukit Gombak wet market visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Apr. 3 & 4

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Wednesday (Apr. 7).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,554.

One locally transmitted case

There is one case in the community today who is currently unlinked.

She is a 40-year-old female Myanmar national who is a foreign domestic worker. She arrived from Myanmar on Nov. 13, 2020 and served SHN at a dedicated facility.

Her test taken on Nov. 23 during SHN was negative for Covid-19.

While she was serving SHN, she had been identified as a close contact of another case during their flight to Singapore, and was placed on quarantine from Nov. 24 to 27.

On Nov. 27, she started work at her employer’s residence.

She developed a headache on Apr. 2, 2021 and shortness of breath on Apr. 4, and was tested for Covid-19 when she sought medical treatment on Apr. 4.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day and she was warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory on Apr. 5 was negative for Covid-19 infection. Her serological test result has come back positive, which is indicative of a past infection.

She could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others, but given that MOH is not able to definitively conclude when she had been infected, it will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure.

34 imported cases

Amongst the 34 imported cases,

One is a Singaporean who returned from the UK.

Three are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from France, India and Indonesia.

Four are Work Pass holders who arrived from France, India and Indonesia.

23 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, of whom seven are foreign domestic workers.

Three are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. One arrived from Canada to participate in a sporting event, and the other two arrived from Bangladesh and India to visit their family members who are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents.

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

21 discharged cases

21 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 60,260 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 46 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

218 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Two new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

Two new locations were reported today:

Prime Supermarket (373 Bukit Batok Street 31) on Apr. 3, 7.30am to 8.40am

Bukit Gombak Wet Market (374 Bukit Batok Street 31) on Apr. 4, 7am to 9am

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

