12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 27, 1 in community

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (Apr. 27).
This brings the total number of cases to 61,063.
Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
- 11 imported
- 1 in community
- 0 in dormitory
The imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily case numbers
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
April 21: 15
April 22: 24
April 23: 39
April 24: 23
April 25: 40
April 26: 45
April 27: 12
Top image by Julia Yeo.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.