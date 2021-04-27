12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 27, 1 in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (Apr. 27).

This brings the total number of cases to 61,063.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

11 imported

1 in community

0 in dormitory

The imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 21: 15

April 22: 24

April 23: 39

April 24: 23

April 25: 40

April 26: 45

April 27: 12

