14 new Covid-19 cases, including 1 dormitory case in S'pore on Apr. 20

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Karen Lui | April 20, 2021, 03:40 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 14 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Apr. 20).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,865.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. Based on MOH's investigations so far, the case resides in a dormitory, and there are no new cases in the community.

13 of the cases announced today are imported, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 14: 27

April 15: 16

April 16: 34

April 17: 39

April 18: 23

April 19: 20

April 20: 14

Top photo by Karen Lui.

