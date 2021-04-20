14 new Covid-19 cases, including 1 dormitory case in S'pore on Apr. 20

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 14 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Apr. 20).
This brings the total number of cases to 60,865.
There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. Based on MOH's investigations so far, the case resides in a dormitory, and there are no new cases in the community.
13 of the cases announced today are imported, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
April 14: 27
April 15: 16
April 16: 34
April 17: 39
April 18: 23
April 19: 20
April 20: 14
Top photo by Karen Lui.
