1 community case among 20 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Apr. 19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 20 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Apr. 19).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,851.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. Based on MOH's investigations so far, the case is in the community, and there are no new cases in the dormitories.

19 of the cases announced today are imported, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 13: 14

April 14: 27

April 15: 16

April 16: 34

April 17: 39

April 18: 23

April 19: 20

Top photo by Roslan Rahman/Getty Images