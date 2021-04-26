Back

45 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 26, 2021, 2 are locally-transmitted

Including 1 community case & 1 dormitory case.

Karen Lui | April 26, 2021, 04:11 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 45 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Apr. 26).

This brings the total number of cases to 61,051.

There are two new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection — one is in the community and one resides in a dormitory.

43 imported cases

There are also 43 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst them, 13 are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 20: 14

April 21: 15

April 22: 24

April 23: 39

April 24: 23

April 25: 40

April 26: 45

Top image by Karen Lui.

