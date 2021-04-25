Back

Locally transmitted case on Apr. 24 tested positive after taking care of mother at quarantine facility

Guan Zhen Tan | April 25, 2021, 12:10 AM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 23 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (April 24).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,966.

Five community cases, four linked to sea crew

There are five community cases.

Out of these five cases, four of them - Cases 62,348, 62,349, 62,350 and 62,365 - were close contacts of Case 62,113, a 39-year-old male Indonesian national who is a sea crew on board a bunker tanker.

As they had been identified as close contacts of Case 62,113, they were placed on quarantine on Apr. 16.

Amongst them, three are asymptomatic, while Case 62,350 developed a cough on Apr. 21 but did not report his symptom.

They were tested for Covid-19 on Apr. 22 during quarantine, and their test results came back positive on the same day.

Their serology test results are pending.

Cases 62,348 and 62,350 received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Apr. 15 and Apr. 7 respectively.

As it typically takes a few weeks for an individual to build up immunity after completing vaccination, they were likely to have been infected before they were conferred protection after vaccination.

Case 62,373

The remaining community case, Case 62,373 is a 45-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident who is a senior executive at Wirana Shipping Corporation.

His parents arrived from India on Apr. 15.

His father, Case 62,049, tested positive for Covid-19 infection for his on-arrival swab and was admitted to a hospital.

His mother was placed on quarantine from Apr. 16 to Apr. 30 at a government quarantine facility as she had been identified as a flight close contact of Cases 62,029 and 62,030.

She tested negative for Covid-19 on Apr. 15 for her on-arrival test, and again on Apr. 17 during quarantine.

Case 62,373 had not travelled to India with his parents, but he requested to take care of his mother at the quarantine facility and moved into the same room as her on Apr. 16.

On Apr. 23, he developed a blocked nose and reported his symptom. He was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the next day and confirmed to have the Covid-19 infection.

His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Case 62,373 received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Feb. 26 and the second dose on Mar. 19.

The Covid-19 vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, but it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected.

Further research is required to determine if the vaccination will also prevent onward transmission of the infection.

18 imported cases

The 18 imported cases had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Amongst the imported cases:

  • One is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from India.

  • Three are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India and the Maldives.

  • Three are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India.

  • One is a Work Pass holder who arrived from India.

  • Six are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and

    the Philippines, of whom two are foreign domestic workers.

  • Four are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. Three of them had arrived from Croatia, Germany, Indonesia and Romania for work projects in Singapore, while one arrived from India to visit his family member who is a Singapore Permanent Resident.

16 cases discharged

16 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Here are more local Covid-19 statistics:

  • 60,629 have fully recovered and have been discharged.

  • 88 cases are still in the hospital, one is in the intensive care unit.

  • 219 are isolated at community facilities.

  • 30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations added to the list of places visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Apr. 24.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

