16 imported Covid-19 cases on Apr. 15, 2021, no new community cases

Full updates tonight.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 15, 2021, 03:53 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 16 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Thursday (Apr. 15).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,735

All cases are imported and they have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new cases in the community.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 9: 26

April 10: 32

April 11: 20

April 12: 25

April 13: 14

April 14: 27

April 15: 16

Top image via Zheng Zhangxin

