New Covid-19 community case was on controlled itinerary in S'pore, flew from Australia for work

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Wednesday (Apr. 14).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,719.

One of the cases is a locally-transmitted infection.

The rest are imported cases that were already placed on stay home notices (SHN) upon their arrival.

One locally-transmitted case

The locally transmitted case (Case 61917) is a 44-year-old Papua New Guinea national who arrived from Australia for a work project here on Mar. 25, 2021, on a Shot-Term Visit Pass.

He tested negative for Covid-19 in his pre-departure test — done in Australia — on Mar. 23, before testing negative again on Mar. 25 during his on-arrival test.

The man remained isolated until another Covid-19 test on Mar. 27 came back negative, before setting about on a controlled itinerary which largely limited his movements to his place of work and accommodation.

He was tested again on Mar. 31; the result came back negative.

On Apr. 1, he was placed on quarantine at a dedicated facility after being identified as a close contact of Cases 61461 and 61470, both of whom were identified as his close contacts during their flight to Singapore.

His test on Apr. 2 returned another negative result.

However, an Apr. 12 test, while he was on quarantine, came back positive for Covid-19; he is asymptomatic and was conveyed to hospital via ambulance.

MOH have classified the case as locally transmitted as the man had repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19 before Apr. 12.

He was likely infected through his exposure to the two previous cases during the course of their work.

26 imported cases

Amongst the 26 imported cases:

One is a Singaporean and four are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India and the Philippines.

One is a Dependant's Pass holder who arrived from Sri Lanka.

Two are Work Pass holders who arrived from India and Nepal.

17 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, and Indonesia, four of them being migrant domestic workers.

One is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who is a sea crew who arrived from the Philippines.

All of the cases had already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Another case in critical condition cases discharged

18 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Here are more local Covid-19 statistics:

60,392 have fully recovered and have been discharged

61 cases are still in hospital, two are in the intensive care unit

236 are isolated at community facilities

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations were added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks: