35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 29, including 16 in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Apr. 29).

This brings the total number of cases to 61,121.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

19 imported

16 in community

0 in dormitory

The imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Follow-up on TTSH cases

A nurse from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), Case 62541, tested positive for Covid-19, and was among the cases reported yesterday (Apr. 28).

She is a 46-year-old female Philippines national and had been deployed at Ward 9D, a general ward, prior to being confirmed with Covid-19.

Following the detection, TTSH locked down the affected ward, and tested the patients and staff who had been in the ward.

MOH confirmed that eight of the community cases today were linked to Case 62541.

As a precautionary measure, all staff working in TTSH wards will also be tested for Covid-19 infection. All close contacts of the cases, including patients, visitors and staff who had been in the affected ward, will be placed on quarantine.

Earlier today, it was also announced visitors will not be allowed into the hospital wards while investigations are ongoing.

Other details

Seven of the other community cases reported today are family members of Case 62517, and had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

He is a 38-year-old male Singaporean who works as an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Officer deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 1, but had not gone to work after onset of symptoms.

He developed a cough on Apr. 23 and sought medical treatment the next day at a General Practitioner clinic, where he was given two days’ medical leave.

On Apr. 26, he developed a fever, anosmia and body aches, and sought medical treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital the next day.

He was tested for Covid-19 and his test came back positive on the same day. His previous tests, the last being on Apr. 22, were all negative for Covid-19 infection.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 23: 39

April 24: 23

April 25: 40

April 26: 45

April 27: 12

April 28: 23

April 29: 35

Top photo via Facebook/Tan Tock Seng Hospital.