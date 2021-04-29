Back

35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 29, including 16 in community

More details will be released at night.

Lean Jinghui | April 29, 2021, 04:45 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Apr. 29).

This brings the total number of cases to 61,121.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

  • 19 imported

  • 16 in community

  • 0 in dormitory

The imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Follow-up on TTSH cases

A nurse from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), Case 62541, tested positive for Covid-19, and was among the cases reported yesterday (Apr. 28).

She is a 46-year-old female Philippines national and had been deployed at Ward 9D, a general ward, prior to being confirmed with Covid-19.

Following the detection, TTSH locked down the affected ward, and tested the patients and staff who had been in the ward.

MOH confirmed that eight of the community cases today were linked to Case 62541.

As a precautionary measure, all staff working in TTSH wards will also be tested for Covid-19 infection. All close contacts of the cases, including patients, visitors and staff who had been in the affected ward, will be placed on quarantine.

Earlier today, it was also announced visitors will not be allowed into the hospital wards while investigations are ongoing.

Other details

Seven of the other community cases reported today are family members of Case 62517, and had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

He is a 38-year-old male Singaporean who works as an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Officer deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 1, but had not gone to work after onset of symptoms.

He developed a cough on Apr. 23 and sought medical treatment the next day at a General Practitioner clinic, where he was given two days’ medical leave.

On Apr. 26, he developed a fever, anosmia and body aches, and sought medical treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital the next day.

He was tested for Covid-19 and his test came back positive on the same day. His previous tests, the last being on Apr. 22, were all negative for Covid-19 infection.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 23: 39

April 24: 23

April 25: 40

April 26: 45

April 27: 12

April 28: 23

April 29: 35

Top photo via Facebook/Tan Tock Seng Hospital. 

City Harvest Church, NUS & Orchard Central visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 29

There are 29 new locations reported today.

April 30, 2021, 12:42 AM

2 new Covid-19 clusters: Cases include 6 patients from Tan Tock Seng Hospital & a 3-year-old boy

One cluster is at TTSH while the other involves family members of an ICA officer.

April 30, 2021, 12:35 AM

Influencers in Bali apologised after drawing ire from locals for painted fake mask stunt

Their passports were seized, and they faced deportation.

April 29, 2021, 11:42 PM

32 ICA officers quarantined after coming in close contact with Covid-19 case

About 100 officers will be tested for Covid-19 as precaution.

April 29, 2021, 11:02 PM

S'porean jailed 7 weeks for defecating in incense burner tin

Alternative offering.

April 29, 2021, 10:22 PM

Indian media report 25,000 turnout for final day of religious ceremony amidst soaring Covid-19 infections

The Inspector-General of the religious festival has insisted that social distancing was adhered to.

April 29, 2021, 10:14 PM

Man who waved to family in JB from Woodlands jetty gets to virtually break fast with them in McDonald's

Nice.

April 29, 2021, 09:27 PM

S'pore police will only kick the door down after they've exhausted all other options

They try persuading and negotiating first.

April 29, 2021, 06:51 PM

British people highlight medical operations, being born & giving birth at Old Changi Hospital

Old Changi Hospital was reputed to have been one of the best medical facilities in the Far East.

April 29, 2021, 06:19 PM

Covid-19 hit PMEs hard, NTUC will enhance support: Ng Chee Meng & Mary Liew

A pledge to remain steadfast in supporting workers.

April 29, 2021, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.