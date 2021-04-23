39 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on April 23, including 2 in community & 1 in dorm

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 39 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (April 23).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,943.

There are three new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. Based on MOH's investigations so far, two cases are in the community, and one resides in a dormitory.

36 of the cases announced are imported. Amongst them, 16 are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents, and six are foreign domestic workers. All were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 17: 39

April 18: 23

April 19: 20

April 20: 14

April 21: 15

April 22: 24

April 23: 39

