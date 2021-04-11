Back

20 new Covid-19 cases, including 1 dormitory case in S'pore on Apr. 11

More information will be released this evening.

Lean Jinghui | April 11, 2021, 03:36 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 20 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Sunday (Apr. 11).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,653.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, residing in the dormitory.

The remaining 19 cases are imported and had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Apr. 4: 10

Apr. 5: 17

Apr. 6: 24

Apr. 7: 35

Apr. 8: 21

April 9: 26

April 10: 32

April 11: 20

Top image by Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

