20 new Covid-19 cases, including 1 dormitory case in S'pore on Apr. 11

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 20 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Sunday (Apr. 11).
This brings the total number of cases to 60,653.
There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, residing in the dormitory.
The remaining 19 cases are imported and had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily case numbers
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Apr. 4: 10
Apr. 5: 17
Apr. 6: 24
Apr. 7: 35
Apr. 8: 21
April 9: 26
April 10: 32
April 11: 20
Top image by Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
