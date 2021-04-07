Covid-19 kills 3 million people in 16 months

More than 3 million people have died from Covid-19-related causes as of April 6, 2021, marking a new pandemic milestone.

Took 10 months to hit first million

Deaths from Covid-19 appear to be soaring in recent months.

It took 10 months for the first 1 million deaths to occur by late-September 2020.

Subsequently, it took just several more months for the death toll to reach 2 million by mid-January 2021.

The latest additional 1 million deaths were added in less than three months, according to a Reuters tally.

Why are deaths piling up?

Global deaths have been rising in places like Brazil and India recently.

The causes of more fatalities were likely due to the more infectious variants of Covid-19 first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, as well as public fatigue with lockdowns and other restrictions.

India reported a record rise in Covid-19 infections on April 5.

It posted more than 100,000 new cases in a day, the only other nation to ever do so being the United States.

Currently, Brazil has the most daily average number of new deaths reported.

Europe has the highest total number of deaths at nearly 1.1 million.

The United States has 555,000 deaths -- the highest number of deaths of any country in the world at about 19 per cent of the world's total deaths.

As of Sunday, 4.75 per cent of the global population had received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.

Top photo via Unsplash