Conflict between motorists & cyclists 'inevitable' when transport options increase: Ong Ye Kung

Conflicts, like the recent ones between motorists and cyclists, are "inevitable" when we have more transport options, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday (April 23).

"Such conflicts are inevitable when transport options increase, and we will have to deal with it by consulting widely, putting in place new rules, education and enforcement."

He likened it to the analogy of a "transport multi-verse"; conflicts arise when the "multi-verse" intersects.

Ong, who was speaking at the Land Transport Authority's 25th anniversary celebration, spoke about how Singapore is currently going beyond building road networks to developing mobility networks.

A mobility network accommodates alternative modes of transport or travel — namely, bicycles, personal mobility devices, and running and walking — which supports active lifestyles and better last-mile connections, he said.

Complementing Singapore's road network is a parallel network of cycling paths and park connectors, which is expected to expand to 1,300km by 2030.

"I recently realised that I can cycle from home to work along the rail corridor, then across the Southern Ridges, go on to Alexandra Road a little bit, take the footpath and I will reach my office. It should be under 30 minutes. I will try it soon," Ong said.

Paid tribute to past transport ministers, pioneers

In his speech, Ong also articulated how LTA's original mission has evolved over the years into the following key thrusts: Developing mobility networks, accounting for new working norms in transport planning, creating sustainable transport, and strengthening public transport capabilities.

"The next 25 years must be about ensuring that our system remains sustainable, environmentally and financially, and enduring for generations to come. We will have to keep striving forward, to set our land transport system firmly on course for a better, greener and more sustainable future."

He also paid tribute to LTA's pioneers, including past transport ministers Raymond Lim, Lui Tuck Yew, and Khaw Boon Wan, LTA chief executives Chew Men Leong and Ngien Hoon Ping, and people who were involved in setting up the LTA back in 1995.

LTA exhibition: Connecting People, Places & Possibilities

To commemorate its 25th anniversary, LTA has launched an exhibition, themed "Connecting People, Places & Possibilities".

The event was supposed to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exhibition recaps major transport milestones and achievements in Singapore, from the building of the Mass Rapid Transit system from the 1980s, to taking on the role of the centralised bus planner and launching the National Cycling Plan in the 2000s.

It also highlights upcoming and future plans, as outlined in the Land Transport Master Plan 2040.

Located at LTA's headquarters at 1 Hampshire Road, the exhibition will be open to the public on weekdays between 9:30am to 5pm from April 27, 2021, for six months.

Interested visitors may book a slot to visit the exhibition via the LTA website three working days prior to their visit.

