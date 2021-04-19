Back

Coffee Bean S'pore launches cookies & cream ice blended drink from S$8.80

Fasiha Nazren | April 19, 2021, 02:53 PM

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf has launched its Cookies and Cream Deluxe Ice Blended drink.

Cookies and cream

Starting from S$8.80, it is a creamy vanilla drink with bits of chocolate cookies.

The drink is then topped with whipped cream, cookie crumbs and crowned with an Oreo cookie.

Photo from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Facebook page.

Available in stores across Singapore

The drink has been available in stores across Singapore since April 15.

It will only be available while stocks last.

Top image from @hungrypong and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Facebook page.

