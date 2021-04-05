Teeming mass of roaches huddle on bollard by Melaka River after heavy rain

After weeks of sweltering heat, the rain we have experienced over the past few days brings about a cooling relief.

But not to an intrusion of cockroaches, it seems.

On Mar. 29, Facebook user Joel Chee shared that he was at the Melaka River, a tourist attraction in the Malaysian state of Malacca, when he noticed something on the bollards by the river's side.

Intrusion of roaches

Upon closer inspection, those things that he saw from afar were actually a lot of cockroaches huddling together.

Warning: Photo dump of cockroaches ahead.

According to pest control specialists Rentokil, the roaches were probably flushed away from their habitats like sewage systems and drains when it rained heavily.

Therefore, they found respite on the sturdy bollard.

This will serve you as a reminder to look first before leaning on some bollards.

Here's the post in full:

Top image from Joel Chee on Facebook.