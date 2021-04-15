Back

Chin Mee Chin to launch Milo tart & coffee gula melaka chiffon cake when it reopens

Old-school with a twist.

Karen Lui | April 15, 2021, 02:56 PM

Heritage Hainanese coffee shop Chin Mee Chin (CMC) Confectionary will have both old and new offerings when they reopen later this year.

After closing the coffee shop in 2018, the Tan family who runs CMC Confectionary has partnered with F&B company Ebb & Flow Group for the shop's reopening.

A representative from Ebb & Flow Group confirmed that CMC Confectionary will re-open in June 2021.

Diners can once again enjoy the nostalgia of feasting on its famed charcoal-grill toasted kaya buns, sugee cakes, and kopi at this heritage spot.

Popular items

A spokesperson for Ebb & Flow shared that the menu is still being finalised.

It will feature a mix of signature and new items, which will be added in due time.

Image taken in 2017 by Tan Yen Lin on Google Maps.

Regulars can look forward to enjoying Chin Mee Chin's signature white bread and kaya, along with familiar favourites like hot cross buns, custard tarts, cream puffs, cream horns and luncheon meat buns.

Image taken in 2018 by Fuji Tjiang on Google Maps.

Image taken in 2018 by Fuji Tjiang on Google Maps.

Image taken in 2018 by Aey Angel on Google Maps.

Charcoal grilling of the kaya buns, which was previously unavailable due to lack of manpower, will be brought back too.

Image taken in 2018 by Aey Angel on Google Maps.

Ebb & Flow also confirmed that prices "will increase from before" but "remain affordable".

New items

Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Chin Mee Chin, Maxine Ngooi, will ensure the authenticity and taste of the heritage recipes that are being passed on by the Tan family.

Fans can also look forward to new bakery items such as Milo tarts, peanut butter chocolate tarts, and a coffee gula melaka chiffon cake.

Refurbished premises

CMC Confectionary will return to its original location at 204 East Coast Road, and will retain most of its original green floor tiles and furniture.

Image by Ebb & Flow.

Image by Ebb & Flow.

The bulk of renovation works will be done mainly in the kitchen, with improvements to operations.

The seating capacity will be increased to 60 including a new alfresco area, which is double its previous capacity.

Image by Ebb & Flow.

Chin Mee Chin Confectionary

Address: 204 East Coast Rd, Singapore 428903

Re-opening: June 2021

Top images by Ebb & Flow and Tan Yen Lin on Google Maps.

