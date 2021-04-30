City Harvest Church, NUS & Orchard Central visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 29

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Apr. 29).
This brings the total number of cases to 61,121.
29 new locations
MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.
There are 29 new locations reported today, including the following:
- City Harvest Church (1 Jurong West Street 91)
- National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus (469 Bukit Timah Road)
- Shaw House (350 Orchard Road)
- 313 Somerset (313 Orchard Road)
The new locations are highlighted below in the list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks here:
Top image adapted via Google Maps
