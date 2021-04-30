Back

City Harvest Church, NUS & Orchard Central visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 29

There are 29 new locations reported today.

Kayla Wong | April 30, 2021, 12:42 AM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Apr. 29).

This brings the total number of cases to 61,121.

29 new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are 29 new locations reported today, including the following:

  • City Harvest Church (1 Jurong West Street 91)

  • National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus (469 Bukit Timah Road)

  • Shaw House (350 Orchard Road)

  • 313 Somerset (313 Orchard Road)

The new locations are highlighted below in the list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks here:

Top image adapted via Google Maps

