City Harvest Church, NUS & Orchard Central visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 29

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Apr. 29).

This brings the total number of cases to 61,121.

29 new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are 29 new locations reported today, including the following:

City Harvest Church (1 Jurong West Street 91)

National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus (469 Bukit Timah Road)

Shaw House (350 Orchard Road)

313 Somerset (313 Orchard Road)

The new locations are highlighted below in the list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks here:

