Famous old-school coffee shop Chin Mee Chin Confectionery slated to reopen in May 2021

Fans of the old-school Chin Mee Chin Confectionery coffee shop will remember their charcoal-grill toasted kaya buns, sugee cakes, and kopi.

Slated to reopen this year, working closely with original family

It closed in 2018, but will return soon this year.

The F&B group Ebb & Flow Group partnered with the Tan family behind the coffee shop, a report by The Straits Times said.

The group's chief executive Lim Kian Chun is neighbours with the family, and negotiations were finalised in July last year.

The family are working closely with Lim and his group's executive pastry Chef Maxine Ngooi of Tigerlily Patisserie.

ST also reported that the coffeeshop will return to its original location at 204 East Coast road, with the signboard, green floor tiles and tables preserved.

The coffee shop, when reopened, will be able to seat 50 people, double its previous capacity.

While it was earlier reported that they would return in March this year, DanielFoodDiary reported that they will make a return in May instead.

Special orders for hot cross buns

It seems like a lucky few have had a taste of nostalgia a little earlier than the rest.

On Mar. 24, the confectionery opened orders for their traditional hot cross buns for the Easter period on their Facebook page.

The buns, made with sultanas and orange peel, are sold in a box of 6 for S$10.

Orders for the buns have ended, so the rest of us may just have to wait.

You can see further updates on their Facebook page here.

